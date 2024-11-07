‘Trump’s win positive for India’s IT industry’

BENGALURU: With Donald Trump’s return to White House, India’s IT industry, start-ups and crypto markets are in upbeat mood as they believe this victory will be positive for the tech ecosystem.

Nasscom in a statement said the tech sector is the key lynchpin of the US-India bilateral engagement. “US is the largest market for India’s $254 billion tech sector where its overall contribution is $80 billion to US GDP. Importantly, the industry plays a key role in supporting US companies in strengthening the US economy,” it said.

India is a prime destination for US businesses, with over 1,000 American companies that are driving innovation and leveraging the country’s digital infrastructure to create competitive solutions, it added.