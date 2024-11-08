CII calls for strategic reforms, investment in Pre-Budget meet

NEW DELHI: While sharing recommendations during the pre-Budget consultation meet with senior officials of the Ministry of Finance including revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) delegation called for sustaining the cycle of capital investment in areas such as infrastructure to provide a further fillip to growth through a boost to employment and consumption.

Additionally, CII made a pitch for further reforms in tax system including through simplification of taxes, increasing India’s tax competitiveness, broadening of tax base and reducing tax litigation in order to build a globally competitive Indian economy.