Domestic funds overtake foreign investors in market

MUMBAI: The ownership of domestic non-promoter equity market has finally come out of the control of foreign funds in October, following their pull-out of over Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the month. As a result, the share of ownership of domestic institutional investors (DIIs), along with retail investors including high networth individual investors, has reached an all-time high of 26.04% in the September 2024 quarter has risen by a few notches in October.

As per market data aggregator Prime Database, the net FPI outflow in October alone was to the tune of Rs 1,13,859 crore from the secondary market and that of the primary market was Rs 94,017 crore as against their investment of Rs 19,842 crore in primary market.On the other hand, the net inflows from DIIs and retail were Rs 1,07,255 crore in October. With this, DIIs’ share is likely to have already overtaken FIIs’ share by now.