ED raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided some of the sellers related to prominent e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart in the matter related to alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The action follows concerns raised by traders and retailers over FDI violations and anti-competitive practices in quick commerce, e-commerce sector. Sources say the entities raided include Appario Retail, Shreyash Retail, Darshita Retail and Ashiana Retail.