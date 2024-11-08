Include land authorities in CoC, says IBBI

NEW DELHI: In yet another set of likely changes in rules related to real estate insolvency, the regulator has proposed including land authorities in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) without giving them voting rights. The regulator also proposes an amendment in the law to make it clear that claims of homebuyers must include 8% interest per annum.

Currently, the CoC primarily comprises financial creditors, which often leads to a disconnect regarding land-related regulatory issues, potentially complicating resolution plans.

In a bid to streamline insolvency proceedings in real estate sector, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has proposed several recommendations to the rules on real estate insolvency process.