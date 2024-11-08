New Dzire becomes Maruti Suzuki’s first 5-star rated car in Global NCAP safety tests

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming compact sedan, the Dzire, has achieved a five-star rating for adult occupant safety and four stars for child occupant safety in the Global NCAP crash tests. This marks the first time India’s largest carmaker has reached this milestone.

Previously, five-star safety ratings have been associated primarily with models from Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and European automakers such as Volkswagen and Skoda. This achievement is particularly significant for the Indian market where the Dzire is among the best-selling cars. It also helps Maruti Suzuki address past criticism regarding the lack of five-star safety-rated vehicles in its lineup.

Set to launch on November 11, the new Dzire comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and pedestrian protection as standard features.

“The new Dzire’s five-star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki, especially when compared to previous versions and other Maruti models we have tested,” said David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation. “We hope Maruti will strive to reach this high level of safety across their entire model range. If they succeed, it could be transformative for vehicle safety in India,” he added.

Global NCAP’s crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all vehicles, as well as electronic stability control (ESC). For vehicles to earn the highest star ratings, they must also pass pedestrian protection and side pole impact tests.