SEBI may take more steps to dissuade retail investors from F&O trades

Capital Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may bring in investor eligibility criteria for retail investors to participate in the futures and options segment of the equities market.

An official from the country’s largest equity exchange National Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that the Sebi is considering these measures to protect small investors from the vagaries of the F&O market.

“While the regulator has already made some changes to restrict F&O trading, we have approached the regulator to bring in investors eligibility requirements like those for investment in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). The Sebi has said it may consider these measures as part of the second round of changes,” Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said in a media interaction in New Delhi.

Krishnan advocated the idea of accredited investors for F&O trading as well. Currently, only accredited investors, who are usually high-net-worth individuals, are allowed to invest in hedge funds, private equity, etc. Individuals seeking to invest in AIFs should have at least Rs 5 crore liquid net worth and maintain an annual gross worth of Rs 50 lakh.