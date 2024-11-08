Swiggy’s IPO draws strong interest but set for muted market debut

MUMBAI: The initial public offering (IPO) of Swiggy Limited saw significant demand, with the issue subscribed 3.59 times by the end of its three-day bidding period on Friday.

The Rs 11,327.4 crore issue received 57.53 crore subscriptions, against the 16.01 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

As with other major IPOs, interest was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed their portion by 6.02 times.

The segment for retail individual investors (RIIs) was booked 1.14 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) fetched 41% of its targeted subscription.

On Tuesday, Swiggy announced that it had raised Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors. The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to Rs 6,828 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company has set a price range of Rs 371-390 per share, valuing Swiggy at approximately 11.3 billion dollars(around Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper end of the price band.