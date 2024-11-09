TCS cuts variable pay of senior level employees

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reduced variable pay of its senior-level employees in the September quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Sources said though many senior-level employees received variable pay, it was linked to work from office index and if it was below 85% means, it will affect variable pay. Last quarter, it had paid 70% and it depends on business unit performances too.

The company told TNIE, “For Q2, we have paid out 100% QVA (quarterly variable allowance) to junior grades across the company. For other grades, QVA depends on unit’s business performance. This is in line with our standard practice across quarters.”