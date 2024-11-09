Zomato, Swiggy violated anti trust law: CCI

NEW DELHI: An investigation by India’s anti-trust authority has revealed that food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy, which is backed by SoftBank, have violated competition laws. According to reports, Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) documents indicate that their business practices have given preferential treatment to certain restaurant chains that are listed on their platforms.

Zomato has reportedly engaged in “exclusivity contracts” with its partners, offering them reduced commission rates in exchange for exclusive listings. Similarly, Swiggy has been found to guarantee business growth to specific restaurants on the condition that they list with its service.