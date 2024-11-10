HoABL expands development of plot business in North

NEW DELHI: House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), Mumbai-based realtor, is expanding its plot development business in North India and recently opened its new office in DLF Cyber City, Gurugram. This new office will serve as a central hub for managing its latest acquisitions, project deliveries and its ambitious plan to bring Grade-A land ownership opportunities to a larger audience.

HoABL recently concluded major land acquisitions of 352 acres across Amritsar, Vrindavan, Varanasi, Shimla, Nagpur and Khopoli near Mumbai. These acquisitions, totalling Rs 3,000 crore in investments, will be brought to market beginning January 2025 in the form of branded new generation land with revenue potential of a billion dollar. HoABL has delivered 150 acres of plotted land within the promised timelines and has another 700 acres under development, across 6 locations – Anjarle , Dapoli, Neral and Alibaug in Maharashtra , Goa and Ayodhya.