Trump & the art of milking the ‘immigrant invasion’

The world and its many ivory tower pundits are still struggling to come to terms with the shock victory of Donald Trump. The pollsters said it was dead heat between Trump and Kamla Harris. The only one saying he would win with a wide margin was Donald Trump. Not only did he win the electoral votes of the swing states, but he carried the national, popular vote as well – a feat a Republican US presidential candidate last achieved 2 decades ago when George W Bush beat John Kerry in 2004.

The democratic vote – these days becoming increasingly difficult to predict – is the final outcome after a cocktail of hopes, aspirations, fears, anti-incumbency pulls and identity assertions furiously churn and deliver a verdict. Sometimes, a single factor dominates.

With hindsight, the pundits say Trump succeeded in convincing people the US economy was far worse than it was 4 years ago; that the Biden administration was a failure in securing the borders; that immigrants had taken over the country; and that the Democrats couldn’t find a solution to the wars.

Racist package

Hindsight analysis is easy because there is no accountability; but for this writer it was crystal clear Trump’s single-mindedly focus on the ‘immigrant invasion’ was a clear winner. Despite all his rambling at rallies, Donald Trump hammered out his ugly rhetoric on one, and only one thing – America being swamped by the ‘great unwashed’; and the Biden administration failing to do anything about it.

The picture he painted extended from falsely accusing Haitian immigrants of eating pet cats and dogs in a small Ohio town of Springfield, to spreading lies that American universities had been taken over by jihadists “who want to blow up our streets, our malls and everything America stands for”.

Never mind the ludicrous story of cats and dogs. Scapegoating migrants struck a chord even among Latinos, themselves ‘immigrants’ years ago.