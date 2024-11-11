Asian Paints receives downgrade over rising competitive pressures; share price falls 8%

Amidst rising competition and other challenges, shares of Asian Paints received multiple downgrades and price target cuts after its September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings missed analyst expectations by a big margin. Brokerages highlighted that the country’s largest paint company has lost market share with rising competitive pressures and weakness in demand.

Global brokerage Jefferies maintained an "underperform" rating on Asian Paints with a price target of Rs 2,100. Jefferies said that it remains concerned about competition which has also blurred the future outlook for the company.

ICICI Securities stated that Asian Paints has lost market share with rising competitive pressures. “Revenue growth of all peers (Berger (+0.3%), Kansai (-0.3%), Akzo (+2.7%) and Indigo (+7.4%) was higher than Asian Paints (-5.3%). We also note APNT’s EBITDA margin decline of 480bps was higher than EBITDA margin change for Berger (-147bps), Kansai (-311bps), Akzo (+8bps) and Indigo (-124bps)…We believe steep competitive pressures and lower margins / losses in putty have weighed on its margins,” said the brokerage while lowering its target price for the stock to Rs 2,425 from Rs 2,550.

Most brokerages are yet to ascertain the impact on market share from the new entrant Birla Opus.