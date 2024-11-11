How not to miss chances to create wealth

In the world of investments, your biggest enemy is the inflation. As you work hard to earn a meaningful living, you constantly strive for more because the prices of things keep rising. The official consumer price inflation data may say one thing, but inflation is the daily price for consumption. You know things to do to ensure that you are not letting that demon eat into your wealth.

You must ensure that equity and equity-linked assets are always in your portfolios. A primary reason is equity assets outperform all other asset classes convincingly to give you the highest return. If you invested R50,000 yearly since 1994, you put around R14.40 lakh. That money is worth R58.8 lakh today if you had invested in a fixed deposit and R70.2 lakh if you had invested in a public provident fund. If you had put the same money in gold, it would have been worth R1.2 crore. You would feel pleased about that. However, an investment in the Nifty 50 index would have propelled your R14.4 lakh into R2.8 crore.