India to become third or fourth-largest revenue head for Siemens in next three years

The company here employs Rs 32,000 of its 2.4 lakh total employee count globally, across its 32 plants. Of the total employees, 10,000 are in the software divisions in Pune and Bengaluru, Mathur added.

When asked about the annual R&D spend, Koerte told TNIE that the company sets aside at least 6-8 per cent of its annual revenue which works out to be around $2 billion per year for innovations. But he refused to share their annual patent accretion or those from India saying when it comes to R&D it’s one single global platform and we don’t differentiate it by geography.

To another question, Koerte admitted that their plans for participating in the once-much touted smart cities project have not come up to what was planned and had to accordingly tweak their plans.

When asked about where India operations figure in terms of resource and finance allocation, both Koerte and Mathur said, “this our fastest growing market and money was never a problem for us nor will be a problem for us. Given the diversity of this market, our difficulty is in fact meeting the time to market, which involves a lot of tweaking the original product, and not having the money to develop a new product for this market.”