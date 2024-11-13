Civic bodies must enhance their revenue sources, says RBI report

MUMBAI: Stating that the total outstanding municipal bonds market is only a paltry Rs 4,204 crore or just 0.09 percent of the total corporate bonds outstanding, indicating the huge potential for funds through this route, an RBI report urged municipal corporations to enhance their revenue sources through reforms in property tax, rationalizing user-charges and improving their collection mechanisms. This is all the more important as their revenue receipts are quite modest at 0.6 percent of GDP in FY24.

An RBI report on municipal bonds released Wednesday said municipal revenue receipts, which were subdued during FY21 due to the pandemic, grew by 22.5 percent in FY22 mainly due to rise in non-tax revenues. But revenue receipts growth moderated to 3.7 percent in FY23 and was budgeted to increase by 20.1 percent in FY24.

One sure-shot way to raise low-term funds is to issue municipal bonds but most civic bodies are shying away from doing so. So far, less than half-a-dozen civic bodies like that of Pune, Hyderabad and Indore among others raised debt capital through bond sales.

That municipal bodies need to increase their own sources of revenue is clear from the dismal numbers. While only a few municipalities like Delhi, Andhra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Bengal and Tamil Nadu have sizable revenues, ranging from Rs 100 crore (Tamil Nadu) to Rs 687 crore (Delhi), civic bodies with a budgeted revenue deficit include those in Tripura, Jharkhand, Himachal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, J&K, UP and Kerala, in the range of -Rs 2 crore for Tripura to a high of -Rs 789 crore in Kerala for FY24, the RBI report said.