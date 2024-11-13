Generative AI to add $359-438 billion to GDP by FY30: RBI’s Patra

MUMBAI: The country has everything going for it in its bid to reap the maximum benefits from fast-evolving technologies such as generative AI, which can unlock new growth avenues and optimise existing ones with the digital public infrastructure, Reserve Bank deputy governor Michael Patra has said.

Forecasts suggest that generative AI is projected to boost global GDP by $7-10 trillion over the next three years. Large language models alone are expected to enhance worker productivity by 8 to 36 percent, he added.

“We are uniquely positioned to unlock new growth avenues and optimise existing ones with our digital public infrastructure (DPI), a vibrant information technology sector and a burgeoning youth population, including one of the largest AI talent bases. Various forecasts suggest that the generative AI will contribute a hefty $359-438 billion to the national GDP by FY30,” Patra said.

Domestic companies’ integration of AI into production processes has increased from 8 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2024, Patra told a conference on ‘digital technology, productivity and economic growth in Jaipur on Wednesday.

He said micro-level evidence from surveys of our banks shows that while all of them have implemented mobile and internet banking, 75 percent offer online account opening, digital KYC, and digitally enabled doorstep banking. Additionally, 60 percent provide digital lending, 50 percent offer payment aggregator services, 41 percent use chatbots, 24 percent have adopted open banking, and 10 percent have integrated internet of things (IoT) technology.

Noting that private sector banks are leading the technology adoption drive, the deputy governor, who is set to hang up his boots after three decades with the central bank in January, emphasised that complementary policies would play a key role in unlocking new growth energies by reaping the productivity gains offered by digital technologies and called for policy priorities, towards promoting competition to reduce market concentration, and efficient resource reallocation.