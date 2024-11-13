‘Identify sites to set up nuclear power projects’

NEW DELHI: Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday stated that he had urged states to identify potential sites for setting up nuclear power projects. Speaking to the media after a meeting with state power ministers, he also mentioned that 18 sites have been identified across the country for the establishment of nuclear power capacity.

“Nuclear power capacity is expected to grow from 8 Gw to 20 Gw by 2032. States located far from coal sources should consider setting up nuclear power plants at sites where coal-based thermal power plants have completed their life,” said the minister.