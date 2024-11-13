Karnataka is a hub for Web3 start-ups: Report

BENGALURU: With 97 Web3 startups, Karnataka leads in emerging technology, and stands out as a hub for Web3, which has transformed users’ interaction with the internet. It is followed by Maharashtra with 47 companies headquartered in the state. Karnataka alone holds 33% share in Web3.

The Bharat Web3 Association on Tuesday released a report, ‘India’s Web3 Revolution: A Compendium of Web3 Firms Led by Indian Innovators,’ says while Web1 and Web2 were dominated by Western companies, Web3 presents an opportunity for the country to take a leading role in the new phase of the internet.