NTPC Green to announce IPO price range; seeks $12 billion valuation

MUMBAI: NTPC Green Energy is set to begin the last leg of the largest sectoral initial share with a Rs 11,000-crore issue on Wednesday, announcing the price range, reportedly seeking a valuation of $12 billion.

The clean energy subsidiary of state-run NTPC is seeking a valuation of about $12 billion in what could be the biggest initial public offerings in the renewable energy industry, people familiar with the matter said. Issue will open on November 18, and the company said it will announce the price range on Wednesday.