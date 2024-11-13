Nykaa reports 66% jump in net profit to Rs 12.97 crore

NEW DELHI: E-commerce firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures has reported about 66%increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, according to the company filing.

The company, which owns Nykaa brand, had posted a net profit of Rs 7.8 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations of Nykaa grew by 24.4%to Rs 1,874.84 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,507.02 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

The beauty vertical of Nykaa recorded a 29%year-on-year (YoY) gross merchandise value (GMV) growth, reaching Rs 2783.3 crore during the reported quarter.

“This was fuelled by new customer acquisition growth of 31%YoY, bringing Nykaa’s cumulative beauty customer base to 30 million and One Nykaa cumulative base to 37 million.

This contributed to a 22% YoY rise in annual unique transacting customers and a 24% YoY increase in total orders,” the company said in a statement.

Nykaa Fashion witnessed a healthy revenue growth of 22% YoY and its GMV grew 10%YoY, the company said.