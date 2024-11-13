Razorpay’s Venture Investment Program to invest in 10-15 early-stage startups every year

BENGALURU: Omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses Razorpay has launched the Venture Investment Program, which will invest in 10-15 early-stage startups every year. In partnership with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed, Razorpay's program aims to identify and invest in over 50 early-stage founders.
The company will provide funding, technology support and leadership support to B2B startups across various stages of development. The program will invest up to $1 million per startup, targeting early-stage ventures.
Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, “Building a startup, particularly in the B2B space, is a daunting challenge. Having experienced it firsthand and witnessing founders across industries face this daily, we believe the support system must go beyond just capital."
He said that the B2B space remains one of the leading areas with strong potential for growth. "With the Razorpay Venture Investment Program, we aim to ease this journey by providing access to the right technology, mentorship, and partnerships to help founders innovate and scale faster," he added.
Established in 2014, Razorpay provides technology payment solutions to businesses. Marquee investors such as Lightspeed, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India), among others, have invested a total of $741.5 million through Series A to F in funding.
The program will be spearheaded by Vishnu Acharya, the company's Head of Strategy and Corporate Development.
Beyond the financial support through the program, Razorpay will also offer start-ups access to Razorpay APIs, customised integration with Razorpay tech stack, personalised mentorship from Razorpay leadership, and access to the Razorpay Rize community of over 3,000 founders and businesses. The program will support companies from pre-seed and Series A stages, across industries such as fintech, e-commerce, retail, travel, education, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, mobility and export.