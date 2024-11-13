Razorpay’s Venture Investment Program to invest in 10-15 early-stage startups every year

BENGALURU: Omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses Razorpay has launched the Venture Investment Program, which will invest in 10-15 early-stage startups every year. In partnership with Peak XV Partners and Lightspeed, Razorpay's program aims to identify and invest in over 50 early-stage founders.

The company will provide funding, technology support and leadership support to B2B startups across various stages of development. The program will invest up to $1 million per startup, targeting early-stage ventures.

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, “Building a startup, particularly in the B2B space, is a daunting challenge. Having experienced it firsthand and witnessing founders across industries face this daily, we believe the support system must go beyond just capital."

He said that the B2B space remains one of the leading areas with strong potential for growth. "With the Razorpay Venture Investment Program, we aim to ease this journey by providing access to the right technology, mentorship, and partnerships to help founders innovate and scale faster," he added.