Vistara-AI to operate 5.6k weekly flights

NEW DELHI: Air India Group has completed the operational integration and legal merger between Air India and Vistara, creating a full-service carrier.

The new full-service carrier will operate over 5,600 weekly flights and connect more than 90 domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 208 aircraft.

The airline will now be flying over 120,000 passengers every day and offers an extended worldwide connectivity to over 800 destinations through more than 75 code share and interline partners, Air India said in a press statement on Tuesday.