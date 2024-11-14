Eicher Motors net income rises 8% at Rs 1,100 cr in Q2

NEW DELHI: Eicher Motors on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 1,100 crore in Q2FY25 on the back of robust sales across business segments.

The automaker reported a PAT of Rs 1,016 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. The company said it reported the best-ever second quarter revenue from operations at Rs 4,263 crore as against Rs 4,115 crore a year ago, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 2,25,317 motorcycles against 2,29,496 vehicles sold during the same period in FY24. Royal Enfield is a division of Eicher Motors. “During this quarter, we have continued to sustain momentum both at Royal Enfield and VECV,” said Siddhartha Lal, MD, Eicher Motors.