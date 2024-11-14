Eicher Motors net income rises 8% at Rs 1,100 cr in Q2

NEW DELHI: Eicher Motors on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 1,100 crore in Q2FY25 on the back of robust sales across business segments.
The automaker reported a PAT of Rs 1,016 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. The company said it reported the best-ever second quarter revenue from operations at Rs 4,263 crore as against Rs 4,115 crore a year ago, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 2,25,317 motorcycles against 2,29,496 vehicles sold during the same period in FY24. Royal Enfield is a division of Eicher Motors. “During this quarter, we have continued to sustain momentum both at Royal Enfield and VECV,” said Siddhartha Lal, MD, Eicher Motors.
With an aim to disrupt and grow the electric motorcycle segment, the company is approaching it with the same singularity, focus and unconventionality with which it has grown and energised the global mid-size segment over the last several years, he noted.
“On the commercial vehicle front, VE Commercial Vehicles delivered its best Q2 ever, with strengthened market shares in the truck segments,” Lal stated. Royal Enfield has announced its intent to set up a new Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit in Brazil by January 2025, which will help diversify its operations.