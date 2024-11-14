SBI, ICICI, HDFC systemically important banks

MUMBAI: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be identified as systemically important domestic banks in the 2024 list of this category prepared by the Reserve Bank of India.

They were in the same bucketing structure as in the 2023 list as well. The central bank also increased the incremental additional common equity tier 1 requirement as a percentage of risk weighted assets (RWAs) for these banks.

While for SBI it goes by 0.2-0.80% from 0.60%, for HDFC Bank it doubles to 0.40% from 0.20% now, while ICICI Bank there is no change in the charge, which is currently at 0.20% and will continue at this level this year too.