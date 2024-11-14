‘Tax burden on middle class reduced’

NEW DELHI: Tax burden on the middle class has come down noticeably over the last 10 years, a government source said on Wednesday.

He said that after the income tax exemption limit was raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, there has been a marked increase in the number of individuals filing zero income tax returns, a source told TNIE.

Since the introduction of the new exemption limit in 2024, there has been a notable decline in the percentage of income tax collection from taxpayers earning less than Rs 10 lakh.

“The contribution of this group has decreased from 10.17% of the total tax paid in 2014 to just 6.22% in 2024,” the source said.