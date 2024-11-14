VIL loss narrows to Rs 7,176 cr; ARPU improved by 6.8% sequentially to Rs 156

NEW DELHI: Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore in the September quarter as compared to a loss of Rs 8,746.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

The telecom service provider had reported a loss of Rs 6,432 crore in the previous quarter. The telco improved its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 6.8% sequentially, reaching Rs 156, driven by recent tariff hike in July 2024.

The telco, a joint venture between the UK’s Vodafone and India’s Aditya Birla Group, added that the recent tariff hikes have impacted its subscriber base. It fell from 126.7 million in Q1FY25 to 125.9 million 4G subscribers at the end of Q2FY25. However, it stated that it has increased its customer base in postpaid segment, both on a quarter-on-quarter (and year-on-year basis.