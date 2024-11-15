Boeing starts issuing layoff notices to cut 10 percent of its global workforce

Boeing has started issuing layoff notices starting this week for 17,000 employees or 10 percent of its global workforce, according to Reuters.

“As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities," Boeing said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time."

The notices come as Boeing under new CEO Kelly Ortberg is trying to revive production of its strongest-selling 737 MAX, after a crippling weeks-long strike by more than 33,000 US West Coast workers halted output of most of its commercial jets, Reuters added.

Boeing has lurched from crisis to crisis this year, kicking off on Jan. 5 when a door panel blew off a 737 MAX jet in mid-air. Since then, its CEO departed, its production has slowed as regulators investigate its safety culture, and its largest union kicked off the strike on September 13.

The strike's end on November 5 and return of Boeing's workers this week to the company's Seattle-area assembly lines now support a slow revival of MAX production, the report noted.