Rapido almost halves losses to Rs 370 crore in FY24

NEW DELHI: Rapido, the ride-hailing platform based in Bengaluru, has reportedly halved its losses to Rs 370 crore for FY24, down from Rs 675 crore the previous year. This marks the third consecutive year of losses for the company, which posted a loss of Rs 440 crore in FY22.

Despite the losses, Rapido’s revenue grew significantly, reaching Rs 648 crore in FY24, a 46.3% increase compared to Rs 443 crore in FY23. The company also highlighted a substantial rise in its Gross Order Value (GOV), which nearly doubled to Rs 4,257 crore in FY24 from Rs 2,419 crore in FY23.

This growth was driven by a 1.5x increase in ride orders, reaching nearly half a billion rides in FY24, indicating a growing user base and stronger market presence.

In Q2 of FY25, Rapido improved its financial performance further, reducing losses to Rs 17 crore from Rs 74 crore in the same period the previous year. The company reported a 2.5x year-on-year growth in GOV to Rs 2,461 crore, up from Rs 977 crore in Q2FY24. Ride orders doubled to 207 million in the quarter, while the company optimised fixed costs, cutting them by 50% on a per-unit basis without increasing its overall budget.