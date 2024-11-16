Clean energy could create millions of tons of waste in India. Some are working to avoid that

Gauri, 32, said the steady income from the tailoring work has helped build a new home for her and her three children. She said it has also brought her more independence.

“Earlier, my husband was not happy about me working long hours or going to nearby towns to get tailoring orders,” she said. “However, after seeing how much I was earning, he has taken a step back. It’s not only me, this job has changed everything for all the women in this room.”

The lithium-ion batteries can provide backup power for up to six hours. They were provided by battery refurbishing and energy storage company Nunam and set up at the campus of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, a nongovernmental organization that works to help poor and Indigenous communities in remote regions of Karnataka.

These relatively small electricity needs are perfect ways to reuse electric vehicle batteries, said Prithvi Raj Narendra, an engineer at Nunam. “The way EVs use these batteries is like asking it to run. Using it to power small machines and streetlights is like asking it to walk,” he said.

In the four years since the tailoring operation was set up, Nunam’s orders have exponentially increased. Their two dozen employees in Bengaluru’s electronic city neighborhood are busier than ever designing and packaging battery packs from used EV batteries from cars and three-wheelers.

Narendra said the company aims to produce one gigawatt-hour of power — enough to power one million homes for a year — by the end of this decade for homes and small businesses across India, especially those without consistent sources of electricity.

With a surge in solar, planning can minimize waste

India is the world’s most populous nation and among the biggest emitters of planet-warming gases. Like the rest of the world, a major part of transitioning away from dirty fossil fuels for electricity comes in the form of solar panels.

Solar panels typically last between 20 and 30 years. Some estimates say that 100 kilotons of solar power-related waste is already produced every year in India and this number could grow to 340 kilotons by 2030.

“The issue is not very large right now, but it will become so as the installed base of solar panels becomes larger,” said Adarsh Das, who’s worked in India’s solar power sector for the past 30 years.

The country has set an ambitious target of producing 500 gigawatts of clean power by the end of this decade and is also aiming to become a global hub for manufacturing clean power components like solar cells, panels and wind turbines.