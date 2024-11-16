India to drive 25 per cent of global energy consumption growth over two decades: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

NEW DELHI: India will account for 25% of the global increase in energy consumption over the next two decades, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Speaking at the GEO India 2024 conference, Puri also highlighted that India’s fuel demand is growing at three times the global average rate.

“Balancing the trilemma of availability, affordability, and sustainability is not only a priority but a commitment that we are meeting head-on with a focus on exploration, production, and energy security,” said Puri.

The minister spoke extensively about India’s energy landscape, noting that the country possesses 651.8 million metric tons of recoverable crude oil reserves and 1,138.6 billion cubic meters of recoverable natural gas reserves within its sedimentary basins.