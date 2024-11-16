Moody’s pegs GDP at 7.2 per cent in 2024

CHENNAI: Despite many beginning to re-relook at their growth forecasts— unlike the Reserve Bank which has been sticking its neck out with the 7.2% growth this fiscal, global rating agency Moody’s has upped its calendar year 2024 GDP outlook to 7.2%, saying “the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with a mix of solid growth and moderating inflation.” The agency has also pegged its 2025 growth 6.6% and 6.5% in the next.

The forecast comes amid the likely heightened trade wars and resultant tension with the return of Donald Trump as the next US president who had said would slap higher duties on Chinese and Indian imports to the tune of 40% and 20%, respectively.

In its global macro outlook 2025-26 released on Friday, the agency said the real GDP grew 6.7% year-on-year in June quarter, driven by a revival in household consumption, robust investment and strong manufacturing activity and high-frequency indicators, including expanding manufacturing and services PMIs, robust credit growth and consumer optimism, signal steady economic momentum in the rest of the year.

“Indeed, from a macroeconomic perspective, the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with the mix of solid growth and moderating inflation. We forecast 7.2% growth for calendar year 2024, followed by 6.6% in 2025 and 6.5% in 2026,” Moody’s said.