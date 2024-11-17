G20 must push for new taxes, overcome FX barrier to achieve climate finance goals: IDB climate advisor

BAKU: To move away from fossil fuels, the G20 countries must push for new taxes from carbon emitters and overcome the foreign exchange (FX) barrier to achieve the ambitious climate finance goals.

This was suggested by Avinash Persaud, special advisor on climate change to the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and a key figure in the Loss and Damage Fund negotiations. Persaud is also one of world’s prominent economists and the architect of FX Liquidity Facility, a first-of-its-kind mooted in Brazil earlier this year.

In an interview with The New Indian Express in Baku ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Rio from Monday, Persaud welcomed the G20 ministerial statement, with active participation from India, endorsing innovative mechanisms to improve the flow of climate finance from developed to developing nations.

Persaud said it’s high time for the G20 to unlock foreign investments in renewable energy projects in countries like India.

“While local financing has played a substantial role—96% of India’s renewable energy initiatives are funded domestically—this is insufficient for the massive scale of investment required. We need foreign money, but the primary barrier is foreign exchange risk,” he said.

Foreign investors face significant challenges due to the cost of hedging foreign exchange risks, particularly the rupee’s fluctuations. Hedging costs can exceed 7-8 percentage points annually, significantly diminishing investment returns. “An investment promising a 10% return effectively yields only 3% after accounting for foreign exchange costs, making it unattractive for investors,” Persaud explained.