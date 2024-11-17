Pay well for traditional content, says Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday stressed on the need for fair compensation for traditional content creators, who have been edged out by the shift from traditional to digital media.

In his address at an event to commemorate the National Press Day, Vaishnaw said that the shift from traditional to digital media has financially impacted conventional media, which invests heavily in journalistic integrity and editorial processes. He also highlighted the asymmetry in bargaining power between digital platforms and conventional media. “The efforts made by the conventional media in creating content needs to be fairly and suitably compensated”, he said. Vaishnaw raised the issues of ethical and economic challenges faced by content creators due to the rise of Artificial Intelligence.

“AI models today can generate creative content based on vast datasets they are trained on. But what happens to the rights and recognition of the original creators who contributed to that data? Are they being compensated or acknowledged for their work?” the Minister questioned.