Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group sets up centre to push 2030 growth strategy

NEW DELHI: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has formed a corporate centre for expansion and innovation as part of its 2030 growth strategy.

“The RGCC (Reliance Group Corporate Centre) will serve as a strategic hub, providing guidance to the Group’s companies as they pursue new opportunities and technological advancements,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The core team of RGCC will comprise industry leaders Sateesh Seth, Punit Garg, and K Raja Gopal. Garg currently leads as CEO of Reliance Infrastructure, while K Raja Gopal has been at the helm of Reliance Power for six years.

He has over 27 years experience in the power sector. Other leaders from the Group companies will also be invited to the RGCC. “The establishment of RGCC aims to harness the in-house expertise of these seasoned leaders to support the Group’s forward-looking growth initiatives and cultivate a new generation of leadership for future project,” the statement said. The RGCC will play a pivotal role in mentoring and developing emerging leaders, blending experience with fresh talent to propel the Group towards sustained growth.

According to a Reliance Group spokesperson, “This strategic move aims to steer the Group’s future growth by tapping into the vast experience of these leaders, will help navigate industry challenges and capitalise on new opportunities, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”