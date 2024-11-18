Borrowing costs very stressful, banks must make loans more affordable: FM Sitharaman

MUMBAI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked banks to make borrowing more affordable as the current “cost of borrowing is very stressful” from some.

The Reserve Bank-led rate-setting panel MPC has not changed the interest rates since February 2023 when it raised the key lending (repo) rate by an unconventional 35 bps to 6.5 per cent. The rates were left unchanged for the tenth time in the October policy as well as retail inflation still remains above the tolerance level.

With the October numbers printing in at a steep 6.21 per cent, up from 5.65 per cent in the previous month, a rate cut change has completely evaded in the forthcoming December policy review. The market was expecting a 25 bps cut next month after all key central banks led by the US Fed cut rates by 75 since September and so did the European central and that of the British and Australian monetary authorities.

“What is important is that when you look at our growth requirements, and you have so many different voices coming out and saying the cost of borrowing is very stressful, and a time when we want industries to ramp up and move (to) building capacities, interest rates will have to be far more affordable,” Sitharaman was quoted by the news agency PTI as saying a SBI function here Monday.