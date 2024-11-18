RBI governor Shaktikanta Das warns bankers against mis-selling, concentration risks

MUMBAI: Stressing the importance of ethical conduct of banking for their long-term health and stability, the Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das has warned bankers against misselling, opening accounts without proper KYC verification/documents and other unethical practices.

The governor has also urged bank boards to proactively manage concentration risks by monitoring portfolios, identifying over-concentration, and addressing potential vulnerabilities.

One way to address the malaise of misselling is to “carefully structure the incentives of banks’ sales staff,” the governor told a conference of directors of private sector banks here Monday.

"Unethical practices, such as mis-selling of products or the opening of accounts without proper KYC verification need to be curbed. Staff incentives should be carefully structured to avoid encouraging mis-selling or unethical practices," Das told the bankers.

Further explaining his concerns, the governor said, “While such practices may yield short-term gains they ultimately expose the bank to significant long-term risks, including reputational damage, supervisory scrutiny, and financial penalties.”

Concerns over mis-selling in the financial sector are not new, even the last economic survey noted that the issue was rampant in the insurance sector and couldn’t be dismissed as a few rogue agents. The economic document highlighted the need for prompt and reasonable claim settlements and a lower rejection rate to boost insurance penetration.