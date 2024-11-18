Relief to middle class? Inflation offsets hike in tax exemption limit

NEW DELHI: The government recently claimed that Income tax burden on the common man has come down in the last 10 years, thanks to the Narendra Modi-led government’s various measures. It claimed that taxpayers in the Rs 2.5-7 lakh tax bracket who paid on an average Rs 25,000 (R43,000 after adjusting for inflation) in FY14 are now paying zero tax. Even those in the Rs 7-10 lakh income category, the average tax they paid in FY24 was only Rs 43,000.

Has the tax burden on the middle class indeed come down? Let us do a reality check on the government claims.

A historical context

To understand the impact of these changes, let’s take a look at the income tax scenario from FY 2013-14 to FY 2024-25. In FY 2013-14, an individual earning Rs 250,000 was not liable to pay any tax after considering available rebates. Fast forward to FY 2024-25, and the basic exemption limit under the Old Tax Regime stands at Rs 500,000. This shift illustrates the government’s recognition of rising living costs and its attempt to alleviate some of the financial burdens on taxpayers.

The introduction of the New Tax Regime has been a game-changer, particularly for those with incomes up to Rs 7,00,000, who do not pay any tax. For salaried employees, this threshold rises to Rs 750,000, marking a significant step towards making tax compliance easier. However, while the New Tax Regime has simplified tax calculations, it is essential to understand that the benefits may not be as substantial as they seem when adjusted for inflation.