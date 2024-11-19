Amazon to move office near Bengaluru airport by mid-2026 to cut costs

BENGALURU: Amazon India, which has one of its largest offices at the World Trade Centre, Bengaluru, will now shift the office near the airport, as part of a cost-cutting strategy.

Sources said the process, which started more than a year ago, will be completed only in mid-2026. It is said that the new office will help the e-commerce giant reduce its rental expenses by at least two-thirds.

Not all employees will be moved immediately, sources added. Currently, it occupies 18 floors at WTC, owned by Brigade, and with this decision, the real estate company now needs to find new tenants for its large space. Considering the traffic congestion in the city, the shift might lead to long commute hours for thousands of its employees. Not just Amazon, reports suggest that many top companies have now started buying land parcels near the city’s airport corridor.

India is an important market for the ecommerce giant. The company is also witnessing many changes as after an eight-year stint at Amazon India, country head Manish Tiwary resigned in August this year.

The ecommerce industry is currently facing tough competition and companies operating in the sector are also focusing more on quick commerce. Amazon also faced many challenges recently including layoffs.

In its report, Redseer says the country’s e-commerce growth projections are expected to rise steadily at 20-22% growth rate leading to a USD 200-230 billion opportunity by 2030. It says users are expected to increasingly adopt digital transactions, and that with the current rate of adoption, the country will add a new user base of about 210 million shoppers by 2030 from the current 240 million users.

Traffic congestion

Considering the traffic congestion in the city, the shift might lead to long commute hours for thousands of its employees

Land parcel near airport

Not just Amazon, reports suggest that many top companies have now started buying land parcels near the city’s airport corridor. India is an important market for the ecommerce giant