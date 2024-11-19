Dream11 launches 'Guru Home' to empower 50k creators by 2028, boosting India's online sports engagement

MUMBAI: Dream11, the world's largest fantasy sports platform with over 220 million users, has today announced the launch of Guru Home, a pioneering feature aimed at providing users with insights on team formulation strategies from seasoned ‘Gurus’ across a wide range of sports.
In a bid to support India’s growing creator economy, especially in Tier III and IV cities, Dream11 aims to onboard over 50,000 creators by 2028. The initiative focuses on building communities with deep sports expertise, while driving fan engagement across the platform.
Guru Home not only offers authentic content and insights to help users improve their team formulation strategies, but also provides Gurus with a unique platform to showcase their expertise and build a sustainable source of income.
The feature gives sports fans unprecedented access to verified experts, thereby reinforcing user trust, safety, and transparency.
Rahul Mirchandani, Chief Product Officer at Dream Sports, commented, “At Dream11, our user-first approach drives innovation, and we’re excited to launch Guru Home in response to the growing demand for formalising the creator economy in sports to enhance fan engagement. With India rapidly emerging as a global leader in the creator economy, this initiative not only enriches the fantasy sports experience but also empowers creators, providing them with economic opportunities. Guided by our vision to Make Sports Better, we’re committed to fostering a culture of passion and learning in sports.”
Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Dream11 has designed Guru Home as a seamless, personalised, and dynamic hub for sports experts to share their knowledge. The feature is now live and available to all users on the Dream11 app.
