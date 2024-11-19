HealthKart bags USD 153 million in fresh round of funding

BENGALURU: Nutrition platform HealthKart has closed a USD 153 million funding round, led by ChrysCapital & Motilal Oswal Alternates. In the new funding round, the platform’s existing investor, A91 Partners also participated. With this, HealthKart’s valuation is close to about USD 500 million. The company was last valued at USD 370 million in 2022.

The start-up also announced an employee ESOP buyback worth Rs 55 crore. The buyback will benefit both current as well as former employees who have been part of the company’s growth journey, it said.

Sameer Maheshwari, founder & CEO of HealthKart, said they are excited about its first ESOP buyback program. Arpit Vinayak, vice-President, of ChrysCapital, said, “The Indian sports nutrition market, currently underpenetrated, is expected to expand due to a rise in fitness awareness and the increasing importance of nutrition and protein.”

In FY24, it crossed Rs 1,000 crore in revenue and achieved full-year EBITDA profitability. Founded in 2011, the start-up operates several digital-first brands, including MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals and Gritzo, across various nutrition segments such as proteins, dietary supplements and kids.