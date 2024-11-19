Income Tax Act overhaul likely in Budget

NEW DELHI: In a major move anticipated during her budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act. Sources indicate that this review aims to simplify the existing tax framework, which currently comprises a staggering 71 TDS sections.

Announcing the last budget this year, she said, “I am announcing the comprehensive review of Income Tax Act, 1961. The purpose is to make the act concise, lucid, and easy to read and understand. This will reduce disputes and litigation, thereby providing tax certainty to the taxpayers. It will also bring down the demand embroiled in litigation. It is proposed to be completed in six months.”

As part of this overhaul, the minister may propose measures to consolidate and simplify TDS regulations, making compliance easier for taxpayers. “TDS/TCS have almost become a parallel Income Tax Regime over years. As of now, there are 71 Sections under TDS as follows from Section 190 to Section 206CCA covering Provision for TDS/TCS Direct Payment, deductions and Procedures.