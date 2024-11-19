India to contribute 20 pc of global workforce growth between 2023-50, China share to decline: Report

NEW DELHI: India is set to play a pivotal role in global workforce growth, contributing 20 per cent of it between 2023 and 2050, according to a report by Angel One Wealth. In contrast, China is expected to witness a decline in its workforce during this period.

The report highlighted the country's remarkable progress in income levels. It noted that by 2030, the number of high-income households in the country is expected to triple.

It said, "By 2030 high-income households are expected to triple, while middle-income households will nearly double making India the fastest-growing nation in terms of per capita income".

This will significantly reduce the share of low-income households from 43 per cent in 2018 to just 15 per cent by 2030, marking a major shift in income distribution.

The report also mentioned that the country is poised to become the fastest-growing nation in terms of per capita income, supported by strong household balance sheets.

It noted that India's household debt as a percentage of GDP remains much lower than its Asian peers, reflecting robust income growth and financial health.