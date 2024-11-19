RBI cautions public about 'deepfake' video of governor Shaktikanta Das being circulated on social media

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has cautioned the public against "deepfake" videos of the the governor Shaktikanta Das being circulated on some social media platforms that claim that the central bank has launched or support some investment schemes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the central bank cautioned the public on such 'deepfake videos of top RBI management', including the governor, being circulated over social media giving financial advice.

"It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank that fake videos of the governor are being circulated in social media that claim launch of or support to some investment schemes by the RBI," the central bank statement said.

These fake videos attempt to advise the public to invest in such schemes, using technology tools.

"The RBI clarifies that its officials are not involved in or support any such activities and these videos are fake. The RBI does not give any such financial investment advice," the statement said.

The central bank has also cautioned the public against engaging with and falling prey to such deepfake videos on social media.