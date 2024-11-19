SME IPOs: Sebi paper moots steep hike in application size, stricter disclosure norms

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi has, in a consultation paper, suggested a steep increase in the minimum application size to Rs 2 lakh per application for SME IPOs, which of late has left many eyebrows raised due to the sheer oversubscription of some of such issues.

The calendar year 2024 so far has seen a record in terms of funds raised via SME issues. According to Prime Database data, till September 2024, around 205 SME issues, which are not listed/traded on the main platforms were launched with the cumulative find raising pegged at Rs 7,016 crore -significantly higher than last year's Rs 4,687 crore.

The consultation paper released Tuesday aims to review the listing framework of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) along with their disclosure norms. Sebi also wants the requirement of minimum allottees in public issues be raised to 200 from the present 50. Another proposal in the paper is to change the allocation methodology for non-institutional investors, wherein the proportionate allotment for the NII category may be discontinued and allotments based on “draw of lots” be introduced, as is applicable for the retail category now.

The consultation paper also proposes to limit the offer-for-sale portion in the SME public issue to 20 percent of the total issue size. Under the existing method, there is a requirement for SME issues to be considered successful there has to be a minimum of 50 allottees in the public issue. Sebi proposes to suggest that this requirement of minimum allottees in public issue be raised to 200.

The whole-time Sebi member Ashwani Bhatia had hinted last month that it would come out with a discussion paper to tighten the regulatory framework for SME issues. The public issues in the SME space have been under the scanner for unusually high levels of subscription and listing gains, as well as concerns relating to overall disclosure standards.