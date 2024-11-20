Birla Opus Paints unveils 4th plant in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group has unveiled the 4th factory of Birla Opus Paints at Chamarajnagar, Karnataka, taking its overall installed capacity to 866 million litres per annum. According to the company, Opus Paints, which is a division of Grasim Industries Ltd, is now the second largest decorative paints player by installed capacity.

The company says it is on the path of achieving revenue target of Rs 10,000 crore within the first three years of full-scale operations. Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said: “To cater specifically to the growing needs of the southern region, our fourth state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chamarajnagar supports our growth strategy.

This new facility will help us provide quality products and services to customers with increased responsiveness, underscoring our unwavering commitment to becoming a leader in the decorative paint industry.”