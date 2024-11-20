Government to ease licence rules for Starlink

NEW DELHI: The government may ease some conditions for issuing a licence to Elon Musk-led Starlink, which seeks to launch satellite broadband services in India. According to senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Starlink has requested exemptions from certain provisions, citing technical limitations, to operate in India. The officials stated that the government will consider the request and look for a middle-ground solution.

Starlink applied for the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license in October 2022. A GMPCS licence is issued by the government for 20 years, allowing companies to offer satellite communication services within licensed service areas.