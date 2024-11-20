India’s domestic supplies reduce reliance on imported coal; coking coal imports increase

NEW DELHI: India has imported 9.83% less coal for non-regulated sectors and 8.59% less for domestic power plants (for blending) during April-September 2024 as compared to the same period last year.

The non-regulated sectors imported 63.28 million tonnes (MT) of coal during April-September 2024, down from 70.18 MT in the same period last year. Similarly, domestic thermal power plants imported 9.79 MT of coal, a decrease from 10.71 MT in the previous year.

“This demonstrates an increased reliance on domestic coal supplies for these sectors,” said the coal ministry in a press note.

However, imports of coking coal, essential for the steel industry, and coal for imported coal-based power plants, which cannot be substituted by domestic coal, have increased.

Overall coal imports during April-September 2024 increased marginally by 1.36% to 129.52 million tons. In terms of value, these imports decreased by 9.12% to Rs. 1,38,763.50 crore, resulting in savings of Rs. 13,628.73 crore.

“The Ministry of Coal is committed to reducing reliance on imported coal where possible by boosting domestic production and improving logistics. Simultaneously, imports of non-substitutable coal will be strategically maintained to support critical industries. The Ministry emphasizes energy security and cost efficiency while working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said the coal ministry.