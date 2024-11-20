Meta to appeal $25.4 mn fine, restrictions

NEW DELHI: Meta, parent company of WhatsApp, has announced plans to appeal a recent order by Competition Commission of India (CCI) that restricts data sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta applications for advertising purposes.

The CCI imposed a $25.4 million fine on Meta for allegedly abusing its dominant position, sparking a global backlash. As per the CCI order, restrictions on data sharing will be in place for five years. The CCI began probing WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy in March of that year, which allowed data sharing between Meta and its units.