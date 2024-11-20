Meta to appeal $25.4 mn fine, restrictions

NEW DELHI: Meta, parent company of WhatsApp, has announced plans to appeal a recent order by Competition Commission of India (CCI) that restricts data sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta applications for advertising purposes.
The CCI imposed a $25.4 million fine on Meta for allegedly abusing its dominant position, sparking a global backlash. As per the CCI order, restrictions on data sharing will be in place for five years. The CCI began probing WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy in March of that year, which allowed data sharing between Meta and its units.
The policy change raised concerns globally, with many users expressing worries about their data privacy. The CCI in its directive restricted WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta companies for purposes other than providing WhatsApp services in India.
It mentioned that WhatsApp must provide an opt-out option to users, prominently displayed via an in-app notification. WhatsApp must provide clear, detailed explanations about how user data is shared with other Meta companies or products.