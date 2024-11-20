Nokia wins multi-billion 5G extension deal from Bharti Airtel for its India operations

NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia announced on Wednesday that it has secured a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension deal with Bharti Airtel (Airtel) to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states.

Under the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its cutting-edge 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units, and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

Nokia, in a press statement, said that these solutions will enhance Airtel’s network with exceptional 5G capacity and coverage, supporting its network evolution. Furthermore, Nokia will modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which will also support 5G.